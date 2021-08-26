Truepoint Inc. Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $45,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.