Truepoint Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $45,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

