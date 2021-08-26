Truist Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $12.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.62. 267,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

