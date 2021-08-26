Truist Securities Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.03.
Shares of CRM stock traded up $12.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.34. 800,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.