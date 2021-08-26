Truist Securities Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.03.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $12.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.34. 800,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.