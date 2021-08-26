Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.32% of Trupanion worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

