Trust Wallet Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40.52 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $216.66 million and approximately $40.52 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00153788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,026.05 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.93 or 0.01023382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.77 or 0.06623754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.