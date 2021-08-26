Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $163.17 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

