TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Reaches $1.35 on Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $120.92 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,288,044 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

