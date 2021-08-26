Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
TSGTY stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.70.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
