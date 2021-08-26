Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

TSGTY stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

