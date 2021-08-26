Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TUWOY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.