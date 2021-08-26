Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 8,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

