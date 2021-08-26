Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 564.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.78. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,034. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

