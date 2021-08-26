Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $2,053,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $230,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

