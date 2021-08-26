u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBLXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of u-blox stock remained flat at $$72.90 during trading hours on Thursday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

