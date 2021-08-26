U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,204 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

