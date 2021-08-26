Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $40,278.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.64 or 0.06639272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.94 or 0.01305752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00360993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00127580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.26 or 0.00623719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00334453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00310183 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

