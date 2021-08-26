Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in August

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of UBSFY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.41. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.