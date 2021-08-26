UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,540 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,479.83 ($19.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,439.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £74.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

