UBS Group Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $28.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.