UBS Group Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.94. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.