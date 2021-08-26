UBU Finance (UBU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,835.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $257,173.22 and approximately $41,835.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,985,002 coins and its circulating supply is 8,989,712 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.