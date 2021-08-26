uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 95.7% in August

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 167,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

