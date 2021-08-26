UGAS (UGAS) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $327,271.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00756615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097558 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

