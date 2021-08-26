UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 26,404 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.85. 2,314,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Truist upped their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.