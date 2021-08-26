UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $64.52. 42,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28. UiPath has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,648 shares of company stock worth $16,795,717.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,102,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

