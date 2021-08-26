Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

ULTA traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.19. 86,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

