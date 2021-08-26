Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.32.

ULTA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.40. 45,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.99. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $390.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

