Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $385.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.18.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.99. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $390.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

