Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.77.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $390.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 202,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 169,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 273,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 69,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 179.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 7,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
