Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.77.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $390.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 202,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 169,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 273,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 69,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 179.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 7,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

