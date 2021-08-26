Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.62.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.99.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
