Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.62.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

