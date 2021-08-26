Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $395.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.32.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.40. 45,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

