Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $395.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.32.
Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.40. 45,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
