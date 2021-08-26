Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $415.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.62.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $390.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

