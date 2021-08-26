Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $415.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.62.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $390.68.
In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
