Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.26.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

