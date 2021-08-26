UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $766.11 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00025879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $766.11 million and $48.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.04 or 0.00769776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098861 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,530,450 coins and its circulating supply is 62,597,798 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.