Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,303.00

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $303,689.57 and $15,303.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00119466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00152510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,119.87 or 1.00068672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.01019852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.44 or 0.06635386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

