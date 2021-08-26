Unido EP Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $486,434.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.86 or 1.00205442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.34 or 0.01022903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.35 or 0.06639674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,271,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

