UniLayer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.07 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00756530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097467 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

