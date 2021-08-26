UniMex Network (UMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,998.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $56,998.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00121935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00153439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,456.77 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01027399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.99 or 0.06639923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,068,509 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

