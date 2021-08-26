Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

