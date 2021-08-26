Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

