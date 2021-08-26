Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €29.50 ($34.71) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

UN01 stock opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.13.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

