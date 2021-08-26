Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Thursday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €33.97 ($39.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

