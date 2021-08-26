Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a one year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a one year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of -40.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.13.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.