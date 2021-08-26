United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ULTHF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 306,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,304. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64.

Get United Lithium alerts:

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.