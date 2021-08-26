United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ULTHF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 306,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,304. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64.
United Lithium Company Profile
