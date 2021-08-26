UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.