UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.74. 106,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $411.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $392.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

