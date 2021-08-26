Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 96.6% in August

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,065,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,617. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.