UnlimitedIP Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $622,422.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

