Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 210,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,553. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

