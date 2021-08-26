Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

URBN stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

